The Stoop: Angry Black woman

For decades, Black women have been stereotyped as being "loud" and "dramatic" and often asked to quote "tone it down" — especially in the workplace.

What's behind the angry Black woman stereotype, and how does it affect women in the corporate world, and psychologically?

"Isn't this part of the problem? That we need to tone things down in order for other people to feel more comfortable? Or that we should always be constantly assessing situations to make sure we're not being misinterpreted?"

