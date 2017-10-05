Stories Behind the Fog: Briana

Briana Johnson was homeless and struggling to remain in school. When she found the Life Learning Academy, fellow students gave her shelter and Principal Teri Delane helped her through difficult years. Briana spoke to Stories Behind the Fog's Arjanna van der Plas about her time there.

"Nothing holds me back to become the woman I am destined to be."

Find more of Briana's oral history here. This story is an excerpt from Stories Behind The Fog: Humanizing homelessness in San Francisco, one story at a time.