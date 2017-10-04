Stories Behind the Fog: Cherri

After 23 years in prison, Cherri Frazier moved into a halfway house in San Francisco.

She expected to stay the length of her parole, five years. But three years in, something happened to change that plan. Cherri sat down with Stories Behind the Fog's Arjanna van der Plas to share her experience.

"They told me it was against the law for me to be in the building because I was no longer on parole. I was able to grab one little bag and that was the day I became homeless, on the streets."

Find more of Cherri's oral history here. This story is an excerpt from Stories Behind The Fog: Humanizing homelessness in San Francisco, one story at a time.