Stories Behind the Fog: George

George came out to San Francisco in the 90s, and worked at a computer company. But after his health started to deteriorate, he lost his job, and ended up homeless and panhandling.

Stories Behind the Fog project lead Diya Guha has passed George on the street many times on her way to work. She sat down with him to ask about his life as a panhandler.

"I know having a job and being a part of society. But I also know the other side. And it's just wrong. As a panhandler a lot of people take offense to me even speaking to them."

Find more of George's oral history here. This story is an excerpt from Stories Behind The Fog: Humanizing homelessness in San Francisco, one story at a time.