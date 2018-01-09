StoryCorps: A chef and her daughter bond in the kitchen

Maritza Hurtado Torres has been cooking for as long as she can remember.

Her daughter, Cheryl Bonilla, has been eating that food her whole life. At the StoryCorps booth in San Francisco, they talk about how their bond has grown over the backdrop of Torres' Colombian cuisine.

"I have a feeling that I was cooking in my mother's belly. Because I love to cook for people, not for the money. I just love to cook, it's my passion."

This story originally aired in May of 2017.

