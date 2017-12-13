Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

StoryCorps: Patricia Chin, from Chinatown to a chorus line

By Judy Silber 10 hours ago
  • Patricia Chin
    Patricia Chin

Patricia Chin was born in San Francisco’s Chinatown.  She had never left the neighborhood when she auditioned to be a chorus girl. It was quite a leap for a young Asian-American girl, born in 1935, but Chin loved the adventure, and saw it as a way to bring home extra money. Her group, the Chinese Vanities, performed in nightclubs up and down the West Coast.

Patricia Chin sat down in San Francisco’s StoryCorps booth at the Contemporary Jewish Museum with her granddaughter Christina Chin and shared her tale of a glamorous life that came from humble beginnings.

This story originally aired on Febuary 2, 2010. 

Tags: 
StoryCorps
Chinatown
music
performance
dance
Asian American

Related Content

Green Street Mortuary Band: Paying the rent by scaring off ghosts

By Julie Caine May 12, 2014
Julie Caine

It’s a chilly morning in San Francisco, and a funeral is starting.

StoryCorps: Searching for truth and finding family

By Rachel Wong May 13, 2014


Keeping memories of Chinatown alive – and kicking!

By Jen Chien May 11, 2015
Courtesy of Grant Avenue Follies

From the 1940s until the 1960s, San Francisco’s Chinatown was home to a thriving Chinese American nightclub scene. The clubs had names like Forbidden City, the Chinese Skyroom, and the Shanghai Low. They had showgirls, ballroom duos, comedians, jazz singers, and magic acts -- all featuring Asian-American entertainers. These clubs had wide appeal: celebrities like Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington, and Lauren Bacall were all spotted over the years, along with tourists, businessmen and locals.