StoryCorps: Patricia Chin, from Chinatown to a chorus line

Patricia Chin was born in San Francisco’s Chinatown. She had never left the neighborhood when she auditioned to be a chorus girl. It was quite a leap for a young Asian-American girl, born in 1935, but Chin loved the adventure, and saw it as a way to bring home extra money. Her group, the Chinese Vanities, performed in nightclubs up and down the West Coast.

Patricia Chin sat down in San Francisco’s StoryCorps booth at the Contemporary Jewish Museum with her granddaughter Christina Chin and shared her tale of a glamorous life that came from humble beginnings.

This story originally aired on Febuary 2, 2010.