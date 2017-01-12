StoryCorps: Preparing dying veterans for their "last deployment"

Navy veteran Ron Ekika Riveira Jr. says that when you first see him and all his tattoos, you might see a “big bad scary-looking Hell’s Angels guy”. But if you look closer, you'll see that the ink tells a different, much more surprising story.

Riveira is a retired corpsman—which is what the navy calls their medics. In this edition of StoryCorps, Riveira sat down with his friend, fellow retired army medic, Jason Deitch, for a conversation about love, devotion, and service in the lives of veterans.

RIVEIRA: Every time I go into a home I see a piece of my family. I see a grandma and a grandpa that need help . . . I can fix that. It's being able to empower them and their family to make that decision.

This interview was originally recorded at a Storycorps booth at the Concord Vet Center in Concord, CA. It was part of a photography exhibit on the relationship between veterans and their tattoos. To view the exhibit, click here.