StoryCorps: Preparing dying veterans for their "last deployment"

Navy veteran Ron Ekika Riveira Jr. says that when you first see him and all his tattoos, you might see a “big bad scary-looking Hell’s Angels guy”. But if you look closer, you'll see that the ink tells a different, much more surprising story.
Riveira is a retired corpsman—which is what the navy calls their medics. In this edition of StoryCorps, Riveira sat down with his friend, fellow retired army medic, Jason Deitch, for a conversation about love, devotion, and service in the lives of veterans.
Click the audio player above to listen to the story.
This interview was originally recorded at a Storycorps booth at the Concord Vet Center in Concord, CA. It was part of a photography exhibit on the relationship between veterans and their tattoos. To view the exhibit, click here.