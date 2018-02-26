StoryCorps: Segregation during the era of Rosie The Riveter

If you've ever visited the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park on the Richmond waterfront, chances are you have heard of its most celebrated ranger.

At age 96, Betty Reid Soskin is the country's oldest park ranger. The talks she gives several times a week pack the house, and she has helped to shape the scope of the museum though her personal recollections. During the war, Soskin was a clerk in a Jim Crow union near the Richmond shipyards. It was a time of segregation, a time when not all women could become Rosies.

Betty Reid Soskin: I knew that what gets remembered is a function of who's in the room doing the remembering.

At the age of 96, Betty Reid-Soskin published a memoir titled "Sign My Name to Freedom: A Memoir of a Pioneering Life."

This story first aired in April of 2016.

To listen to this story, please click on the audio link above.



