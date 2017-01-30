StoryCorps: Squatting in the "Ghost Town" of the Presidio

  • StoryCorps

In 1996 when San Francisco's Presidio was decommissioned as an army base and turned into a national park, a man named Eric Blind came to work at the Presidio as an AmeriCorps volunteer. Blind recalls at the time that the dilapidated Presidio was like a “ghost town.” 

At night, he would squat in the old military barracks and imagine what life was like for the Spanish, Mexican and American soldiers once stationed at the Presidio. Eric Blind sat down with his co-worker, Kari Jones.

ERIC BLIND: For a while, I would just... find a building that looked kind of interesting and climb up the walls and in the windows and that's where I would I stay.

This story was produced by KALW's Cari Spivack and facilitated by Storycorps San Francisco. If you want to interview a loved one for Storycorps at the San Francisco Public Library, you can make an online reservation here.

