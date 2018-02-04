Super Bowl LII: Follow Along With NPR's Live-Blog As Patriots Face Eagles

Nearly five months and more than 260 games since the NFL season kicked off with the New England Patriots hosting the opener, here we are once more: the Patriots, back in familiar territory after last year's historic Super Bowl comeback, are set to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles to defend their title.

And while the Eagles enter the game as underdogs, only the betting line is offering clear-cut answers. In nearly every other respect, this game is riddled with questions.

Will Nick Foles, the Eagles' oft-maligned backup quarterback, repeat his masterful NFC Championship performance and manage to do what seemed impossible just a few week's ago — derailing yet another dream season from Tom Brady, Greatest of All Time™? Will a flexible, athletic Eagles offense find holes in a Patriots defense that has looked spotty at times this year? Will Justin Timberlake break out a hologram of Prince during his halftime show? (Signs on that one are now pointing to no.)

Will this Philly superfan sweat through his full-body dog costume by halftime?

Anyway, we'll be here to answer these questions — and more! — all night.



Update at 6 p.m. ET

President Trump declined an invitation for a gameday interview, breaking with a recent tradition that dates back to the George W. Bush administration. But earlier Sunday, he still offered a message for the occasion, dedicated to "the brave men and women of our Armed Forces."

"We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem," he added.

The remark appears to refer to players kneeling for the national anthem — a gesture intended to protest police violence in the U.S. Trump has condemned the protest multiple times, including calling on Twitter for the protesting players to be fired.

Meanwhile, outside the stadium, another kind of protest gathered.

Minnesota Public Radio reports about 100 protesters blocked light rail lines leading into the stadium for about an hour, singing and wearing shirts saying "No More 45: Black Lives Matter." More than a dozen demonstrators have been arrested, according to MPR.

Update at 5:45 p.m. ET

And then there were two — and we're not talking about the two teams taking the field this evening. Nope: In this instance, at least, we're talking about a much more pressing numeral: 2 degrees F.

That was what the thermometer was reading outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, even at the height of midday Sunday. It's expected to continue to hover in the single digits throughout the game.

All of this sets this game on a course to be the coldest Super Bowl on record. Quartz explains only the Super Bowl game day in Detroit in 1982 had an average temperature anywhere close, at 12 degrees F.

Happily for fans and players, the Minnesota Vikings had the good sense to put their home field under a dome — and pipe plenty of heat into the building while they were at it. It is positively balmy once fans make it indoors.

Martin Kessler of WBUR has spotted at least one fan in a tank top, another in shorts. It is unclear, though, how much warmth this, um, rather unconventional hardhat offers.

