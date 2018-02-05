Supreme Court Pass Means Pennsylvania Must Redraw Congressional Maps In 10 Days

Pennsylvania will soon have new congressional maps.

The United States Supreme Court has decided not to block a state court ruling requiring Pennsylvania's legislature to immediately redraw its legislative boundaries.

Pennsylvania's state Supreme Court had previously ruled those 18 Congressional districts – drawn by a Republican legislature and signed by a Republican governor in 2011 – were overly partisan and violated the state's constitution.

Democrats had already been eyeing the Philadelphia suburbs as a prime target for picking up Republican-held Congressional seats this fall. The ruling – and the new maps that will follow – will boost Democrats' goals.

"I think a fair map in Pennsylvania can give Democrats an opportunity to win up to five seats in Pennsylvania," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told NPR last week.

The new map has to be drawn almost immediately. The state court ruling gave Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled General Assembly until Friday to draw new boundaries, and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, an additional week to approve or veto the new map.

If Wolf and Republican lawmakers can't reach a consensus, the Democrat-controlled State Supreme Court will draw the lines itself.

Pennsylvania Republicans have decried the state court ruling as partisan, and have refused to provide the court with map-drawing data requested by the judges.

