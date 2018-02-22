Syrian government's attack on Eastern Ghouta & shooting survivors speak out against gun violence

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the shooting massacre at Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead. Students who survived the shooting are boldly calling on Republicans to pass gun control legislation and stop taking contributions from the NRA.

And the intense Syrian government bombardment of the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta has so far killed 400 people, including more than 50 children. According to Doctors Without Borders, 13 of the facilities it supports in Eastern Ghouta have been damaged or destroyed.

Guests:

Chuck Rabin, reporter covering cops and crime at the Miami Herald

Elizabeth Van Brocklink, staff reporter at The Trace, an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States

Alia Malek, award-winning journalist and civil rights lawyer, and the author of The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria

