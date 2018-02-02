Taliban steps up attacks in Afghanistan & the Nunes Memo and the Mueller investigation

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the recent Taliban and ISIS suicide bombings in Afghanistan, which killed at least 138 people. According to reports, as the Taliban gains more territory, the Pentagon has tried to censor information about how much of the country is controlled by insurgent groups.

We’ll also discuss the vote by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee to release the so-called FISA abuse memo. What caught your attention in the media this week.?

Guests:

Ali Latifi, freelance journalist based in Kabul

Scott Horton, contributing editor at Harper’s Magazine, and author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America’s Stealth Warfare

Peter Stone, special correspondent and investigative reporter for McClatchy Newspapers.

Web Resources:

Think Progress: Trump’s bombast further divides Afghanistan and Pakistan, as civilians await meaningful change

BBC: Taliban threaten 70% of Afghanistan, BBC finds

Foreign Policy: Before Trump’s Speech, More Bad News From the Afghan Front

McClatchy: House Speaker tries to tamp down furor over memo on FBI conduct