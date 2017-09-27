Thai Supreme Court Sentences Former Prime Minister To 5 Years In Absentia

Thailand's Supreme Court imposed a five-year prison sentence on former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, nearly one month after she fled the country and became a fugitive on an arrest warrant over charges of criminal negligence.

A military coup removed Shinawatra from office in 2014; she faced charges over corruption in her government's handling of rice deals with Chinese state enterprises that cost Thailand billions of dollars.

Shinawatra fled Thailand in late August, as two officials from her administration's commerce agency were sentenced to decades in jail over the rice scheme. Now that her verdict has been announced, a new warrant is being issued for her arrest, Thailand's The Nation reports.

As we've reported, "Thai media speculated that she might have fled the country and traveled to Singapore, on her way to to join her brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown by the military in 2006."

Thaksin Shinawatra has been living in Dubai.

