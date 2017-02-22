Tips for Preparing Your 2016 Federal Income Tax Return. Guest: David Hellman, a Specialist in Federal Taxation Law Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization (CBLS). Questions for Chuck & David? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255. Also, tonight is Call-A-Lawyer/CPA Night: While Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org), specialists are available off-the-air as well -- 1-800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal issues including income tax, 7 'til 8pm PST. Lastly, tomorrow, Thursday, Feb 23rd, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist, will take questions on Bankruptcy Law, Mr Bayer's no-obligation public service to KALW listeners: 1-800-477-3111, 8am-Noon PST.