What you’re hearing now is the singing, and ukulele playing, of Aireene Espiritu. Espiritu is part of a fundraising concert for The Little Village Foundation. This group supports performers from non-traditional backgrounds who would never have heard their music recorded otherwise. All proceeds from CD sales and concerts go to the artists.

The show takes place Saturday (01/07) at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley. Doors open at 7pm.