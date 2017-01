Today’s local music is by singer-songwriter Bob Hillman of San Francisco. Susan Stamberg of NPR said, “I’ve never heard of this Mr. Bob Hillman but that song about ‘War & Peace’ is enough to make you want to pick up ‘War & Peace’ and start reading it.”

You can ask Bob Hillman about that on Saturday (01/21). That’s when he’s part of the lineup at The Lost Church in San Francisco. It’s an 8pm show ... and nobody will be reading from “War & Peace.”