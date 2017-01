Chamber Music Society of San Francisco

The music you’re hearing now is being performed by the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco. This group has a passion for playing in intimate settings, which brings performers and listeners closer together.

The Chamber Music Society of San Francisco will be joined by clarinetist Steve Sanchez on Friday the 27th. That’s when they play music by Brahms at Holy Innocents Church on Fair Oaks Street in San Francisco. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.