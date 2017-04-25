Today's Local Music: Lateef the Truthspeaker

This is a time of ritual, through Solstice, Passover, Easter and other traditions.

One such ritual is the Music of the Spheres, which is described as “an ancient concept regarding movements of celestial bodies - sun, moon, planets and stars — to form something big and create a beautiful symphony throughout the galaxy.”

Music of the Stars will be an elaborate event, with dinner and several performances, including Lateef the Truthspeaker, who you’re hearing now. It takes place on Friday (4/28) at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

