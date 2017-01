Lila Blue, who you’re hearing now, has lived in San Francisco about a third of her life, yet she’s only been here since 2011. How’s that possible? Lila Smith is only 16 years old. Her first instrument was the ukulele. Now she also plays guitar, bass and piano.

You’ll find Lila Blue at the Bottom of the Hill club in San Francisco on Saturday (1/28). She starts about 9pm.