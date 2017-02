The music you’re hearing now is NOT being performed by a local musician, but it IS music written by Bay Area music innovator Lou Harrison. This is the centennial of Harrison’s birth, and that occasion is the theme of this year’s Other Minds Festival.

Dennis Russell Davies conducts and plays piano on some rarely heard Harrison compositions on Saturday (2/18). That performance takes place at the Mission Dolores Basilica in San Francisco. The program begins at 7:30pm.