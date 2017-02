February 13, 2017: Joseph Pace speaks with curators Jacqueline Francis and Kathy Zarur about their exhibition, "Where Is Here", currently on view at the Museum of the African Diaspora.

"Where Is Here" features artists of African descent who live and work in the Bay Area, and beyond. At a time when place – and displacement – seem to figure into every discussion, tune in to 91.7 FM, KALW for an exploration of how artists respond to the politics of place.

https://www.moadsf.org/exhibition/where-is-here/