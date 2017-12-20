Top Stories: Senate Passes Tax Bill, Returns It To House; A Year Of Trump Tweets

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senate Approves Landmark Tax Overhaul, Bill Returns To House.

-- Bernard Law, Former Archbishop Of Boston, Dies In Rome At 86.

-- U.N. Human Rights Investigator Barred By Myanmar.

-- A Year Of The Trump Presidency, In Tweets.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest On Deadly Washington State Amtrak Derailment. (KUOW)

Thomas Fire Is Second Largest Ever In California. (Los Angeles Times)

Haley Warns "U.S. Will Be Taking Names" Of Countries Against Jerusalem Recognition. (The Hill)

Europe's Top Court Rules Uber Is A Taxi Service. (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia To Keep Yemeni Port Open Despite Attacks. (Reuters)

Spanish Region, Catalonia, Holds Snap Election. (BBC)

Honda Announces New Death Linked To Takata Airbag. (AP)

Female Negro Baseball League Player, Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, Dies. (The State)

