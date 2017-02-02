Tourist And Octopus Tangle Over Camera And Selfie Stick

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of someone who just got fed up with a tourist and his selfie stick. Andries Bik was vacationing in Spain. In his video online, you can see him explaining that he'd found something in the water. He then dips his selfie stick and camera down to get a close-up of an octopus. The octopus was having none of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

ANDRIES BIK: It does not want to let go of my stick (laughter). You cannot believe how strong this guy is.

GREENE: The animal did let go eventually, after winning one small victory for nature. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.