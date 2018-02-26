A Tribute to Chuck Finney, Wednesday at 7pm

We have sad news in the KALW family. On Saturday night, Chuck Finney, host of Your Legal Rights for more than 30 years, passed away after a brief stay in the hospital, at age 77.

Our thoughts go out to Chuck’s family, and to the many friends and colleagues who will feel his loss.

To the end, Chuck was dedicated to public service and the listeners of KALW. Join us as we pay tribute to him in a special edition of Your Legal Rights Wednesday at 7pm.

We’ll share stories and appreciations of Chuck’s life and work – and if you have memories to share, please e-mail them to kalw@kalw.org.

Wednesday, February 28th at 7pm.