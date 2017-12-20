Ukulele virtuoso Cynthia Lin ~ Kung Pao Kosher Comedy @ 25 ~ Mittens & Mistletoe ~ Book gift ideas

This week’s Open Air, the last show of 2017, features a conversation with Natasha Kaluza and Jamie Coventry, performers, producers and directors of Winter Circus Cabaret ‘Mittens and Mistletoe’.

With a new cast, added clowning, spectacular acrobatic circus feats and interactive madcappery for the entire family, 'Mittens and Mistletoe' runs December 22 - 28 at the Dance Mission Theatre in San Francisco.

Visiting in the studio is San Francisco ukulele virtuoso Cynthia Lin to share a few tracks from her new holiday album ‘Cozy Christmas’ - perhaps with host David joining in on flute.

Also stopping by is Bay Area comedian Lisa Geduldig to share details about the 25th anniversary edition of ‘Kung Pao Kosher Comedy’ - Jewish comedy on Christmas in a Chinese Restaurant, running December 23-25 at the New Asia restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

This year features ‘The Best of Kung Pao’ with 3 past headliners: Cathy Ladman, Gary Gulman, and Wendy Liebman, as well as Kung Pao Founder and MC, Lisa Geduldig herself.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, shares his thoughts about The Nutcracker, and has suggestions for books in print and on tape as gifts for the Season.

