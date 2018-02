Around the world, and around the Bay Area, people will be celebrating Chinese New Year’s eve tonight. Lunar year 4716 is a year of the dog, according to the Chinese zodiac system.

San Francisco-based Feng Shui consultant Janet Louie joined us in the studio to talk about Chinese astrology, Chinese metaphysics, and what the year of the dog has in store for all of us.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story.