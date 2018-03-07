A Union City children's author tackles the Syrian civil war

When we have conversations about war and refuge, we sometimes forget our children are listening. So how do you talk to kids about things like the war in Syria?

That’s what Union City children’s author Naheed Senzai tackled in her new novel for middle schoolers, Escape from Aleppo. The story follows 14-year old Nadia as she makes her way out of the devastation of war.

Naheed Senzai came to KALW's studios to talk about how she pulled off a war novel for kids.

"Young people — we do a disservice to them by not telling them the truth. So my goal was not to shock them, to share gore, but to show consequence."

Naheed Senzai will be reading from her book at Folio Bookstore in San Francisco's Noe Valley on Friday, March, 16 at 6 p.m.

