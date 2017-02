A discussion on & update of Medi-Cal, and Medi-Cal for Long-Term Care. Guests: Peter Stern, a Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust, & Probate Law, Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar; Pat McGinnis, the Executive Director of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR). Questions for Peter & Pat? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255.