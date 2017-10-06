International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

Originally published on October 6, 2017 2:04 am
The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a group working to establish a global prohibition on nuclear weapons under international law.
Last year's prize went to Juan Manuel Santos, the president of Colombia. The decision surprised many; peace talks in Colombia were not concluded, and it's rare for the committee to award a prize to only one half of a peace negotiation.
