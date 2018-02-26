Related Program: 
Your Call

Water and agricultural empire of Stewart and Lynda Resnick

By Malihe Razazan 1 minute ago
  • An irrigation ditch that runs parallel to a Wonderful Company pomegranate orchard.
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss water in California. Award winning journalist Marx Arax will discuss Stewart Resnick, one of most powerful farmers in the US, and the largest single water user in the Western United States.

Resnick and his wife own Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice, Wonderful pistachios and almonds, and Halo mandarins. How much of California's water does he control? And in the midst of a five-year drought, where does his water source come from? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Mark Arax, award-winning journalist, and author

The California Sunday Magazine: The Kingdom of Dust

