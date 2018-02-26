Water and agricultural empire of Stewart and Lynda Resnick

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss water in California. Award winning journalist Marx Arax will discuss Stewart Resnick, one of most powerful farmers in the US, and the largest single water user in the Western United States.

Resnick and his wife own Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice, Wonderful pistachios and almonds, and Halo mandarins. How much of California's water does he control? And in the midst of a five-year drought, where does his water source come from? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Mark Arax, award-winning journalist, and author

Web Resources:

The California Sunday Magazine: The Kingdom of Dust