Ways you can make a difference for Puerto Rico

It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. President Trump visited the island for just over four hours today — and a contingent of Bay Area nurses will spend much more time there as part of the Registered Nurse Response Network.

Twenty RNs flew out of San Francisco earlier today, joining nurses from around the country to provide medical assistance during the humanitarian crisis taking place on the island.

Meanwhile, a fundraising concert of Puerto Rican diaspora music is happening tonight at the Octopus Literary Salon, at 2101 Webster Street at 22nd Street in Oakland. The show starts at 6:30. All proceeds will go to the Hurricane Maria Community Relief Fund. Volunteers will bring supplies to Puerto Rico on Thursday. They’re looking, particularly, for compact solar chargers, battery powered cell phone chargers, mosquito nets, and water filters.

Some of the ways you can help include: