Weekend Go-Tos for February 10, 2017

The sun is out this weekend, and we have suggestions on what to do around the Bay Area that match the weather.

This weekend, Chinese communities throughout the Bay Area are holding New Year celebrations, including outdoor events in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Redwood City, and San Mateo. If you’re planning to participate in San Francisco’s celebrations, stop into the Chinese Historical Society Museum, located at 965 Clay Street. In addition to their regular exhibits, they’ll have special talks and events planned throughout the day. Admission on Saturday is free, and you can see the full schedule at chsa.org.

"What I Hear, I Keep: Stories from Oakland's Griots" is the current art exhibit on display at the Peralta Hacienda Historical House in East Oakland. The exhibit focuses on the histories of Oakland’s Black Community through recorded interviews of first-person memories, assembled by KALW’s Chris Hambrick, with support from the StoryCorps Griot Initiative. She’ll be on site tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. to give a tour and talk further about the exhibit. Find all the details at peraltahacienda.org.

The experimental music series Re:Sound will host an afternoon of atmospheric performances on Vallejo’s Mare Island this Saturday, featuring multiple artists, including Ashley Bellouin who you’re hearing now. The series is meant to be experienced in reverberant locations, featuring otherworldly instruments like the glass harmonica and monochord. Tomorrow’s show starts at 3:30 p.m. and occurs through multiple concrete munitions storage magazines on the former Naval ammunition depot. Get tickets and more information at re-sound.net.

