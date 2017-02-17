Weekend Go-Tos for February 17, 2017

By 2 minutes ago
  • This Sunday, take a tour of Sargent Claude Johnson's mosaic works at the San Francisco Maritime Park.
    This Sunday, take a tour of Sargent Claude Johnson's mosaic works at the San Francisco Maritime Park.
    Ashleyanne Krigbaum

Looking for fun, community-focused events to attend this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

On Saturday, the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) will host a Hippie Modernism–themed “show and tell” event. You’re invited to bring your 1960s and 70s home movies, photos, flyers, and other print ephemera to add to the museum’s collection, or just come to watch the ongoing home video screenings, starting at 2:00 p.m. Find all the details about the event, including instructions for submission at bampfa.berkeley.edu.

Throughout this month, the San Francisco Maritime Park has hosted walking tours focusing on the invaluable contributions African-Americans have made to the Bay Area’s maritime history. This Sunday, you’re invited to learn about California’s main link to the Harlem Renaissance, the artwork of Sargent Claude Johnson, who worked in the Bay Area to create monumental art during the New Deal Federal Art Project. See his art and hear stories of his life, starting at 10:30am at 495 Jefferson Street, just a block up from the Hyde Street Pier. Find more details about the park’s walking history tours at their website.

If you’re in Santa Cruz on Saturday or Sunday, be ready for a city-wide takeover by 250 bands performing in this year’s Santa Cruz Music Festival. To fit them all in, retail stores and restaurants will join regular music venues to host performances happening around the clock. Expect a lot of jam-style bands, mixed with electronica, hip hop, and glitch hop. Browse the line-up at santacruzmusicfestival.com.

Is there an event happening this weekend that you'd like folks to know about? Feel free to add it below in the comments section.

Tags: 
Weekend Go-Tos
Santa Cruz Music Festival
santa cruz
San Francisco Maritime Park
Sargent Claude Johnson
Black History Month
BAMPFA
Hippie Modernism

Related Content

Sights & Sounds: Tanya Augsburg

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs Jan 12, 2017
courtesy of Tanya Augsburg/ cropped and resized

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Professor and curator of the exhibition "F*ck U! In the most loving way Tanya Augsburg told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Philosophy Talk: Reparations

By Devon Strolovitch Feb 4, 2017
"Guyana" by CjimB used under CC license

Should any person or institution who has benefited from our sorry history of racism be required to compensate the victims of racism?


A park ranger embodies the hidden history of Yosemite's Buffalo Soldiers

By Aug 30, 2016
Image courtesy of Creative Commons

Shelton Johnson brings the hidden history of Blacks in the American West to life through a storytelling project at Yosemite National Park. In his performance, he channels that past, and transforms into the fictional role of Buffalo Soldier Elizy Bowman. And, as a note for our listeners, this story contains some racially-charged language.

Written on the Dock of the Bay: Coloring books for adults

By Feb 8, 2016
CAL TABUENA-FROLLI

Bay Area Book World Breaking News!  

    

Coloring books!