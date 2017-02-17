Weekend Go-Tos for February 17, 2017

Looking for fun, community-focused events to attend this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

On Saturday, the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) will host a Hippie Modernism–themed “show and tell” event. You’re invited to bring your 1960s and 70s home movies, photos, flyers, and other print ephemera to add to the museum’s collection, or just come to watch the ongoing home video screenings, starting at 2:00 p.m. Find all the details about the event, including instructions for submission at bampfa.berkeley.edu.

Throughout this month, the San Francisco Maritime Park has hosted walking tours focusing on the invaluable contributions African-Americans have made to the Bay Area’s maritime history. This Sunday, you’re invited to learn about California’s main link to the Harlem Renaissance, the artwork of Sargent Claude Johnson, who worked in the Bay Area to create monumental art during the New Deal Federal Art Project. See his art and hear stories of his life, starting at 10:30am at 495 Jefferson Street, just a block up from the Hyde Street Pier. Find more details about the park’s walking history tours at their website.

If you’re in Santa Cruz on Saturday or Sunday, be ready for a city-wide takeover by 250 bands performing in this year’s Santa Cruz Music Festival. To fit them all in, retail stores and restaurants will join regular music venues to host performances happening around the clock. Expect a lot of jam-style bands, mixed with electronica, hip hop, and glitch hop. Browse the line-up at santacruzmusicfestival.com.

Is there an event happening this weekend that you'd like folks to know about? Feel free to add it below in the comments section.