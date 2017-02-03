Weekend Go-Tos for February 3, 2017

  • The 19th San Francisco Independent Film Festival kicks off this weekend.
We have a few suggestions for you on what to do around our Bay Area this weekend.

SF Indie Fest has arrived with a fresh crop of some of the most innovative, new, independent films - both short and full-length - from around the world. The festival runs until February 16th, screening at multiples theaters in San Francisco, including The Roxie and the Alamo Drafthouse. Check out the full schedule at sfindie.com.

Tonight, all are invited to the dedication of a wind telephone in Oakland, a private phone booth where you’re encouraged to speak with loved ones who have passed away. You may have heard of this very particular phone booth in an episode of This American Life last year, where people “called” family and friends who died in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan. The dedication celebrations start tonight at 8:00 p.m. at 577 5th Street in downtown Oakland.

Lastly, this Saturday, be prepared for 6-foot tall sea monsters and mega-sized bugs to take over the streets around Precita Park with the Cardboard Animal Parade. People and critters are encouraged to meet at the park at 7:00 p.m. and begin marching at 8:00 p.m., finally ending somewhere around Dolores Park. This event is free, and pet and kid-friendly too. You’re welcome to spectate or bring your own cardboard creatures and costumes. Why? For the sake of good, weird fun.

Is there an event happening this weekend that you'd like folks to know about? Feel free to add it below in the comments section.

