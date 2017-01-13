Weekend Go-Tos for January 13, 2017

It’s MLK weekend, and the Bay Area is celebrating with many events to help better connect us to each other and to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Bring along your paints, brushes, fabric scraps, and ideas to dismantle unjust regimes to “Resistance is Fruitful” a drop-in workshop to help you create your own banners and posters and other methods of visual resistance. They’ll provide sewing machines and supplies, plus representatives from local civil justice organizations will be on-hand to share best practices too. “Resistance is Fruitful” happens tomorrow, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Southern Exposure on 20th Street in San Francisco.

On Monday, the African American Museum & Library in Oakland will screen four films documenting African American struggles for civil rights, including “Black Americans Since MLK: And Still I Rise” and “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.” The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Film Festival begins at 11:00 a.m. at 659 14th Street in Oakland.

Monday night, young poets and writers will take to the stage of the Nourse Theater for the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. presented by Youth Speaks. This year’s event is inspired by Dr. King’s seminal speech and text “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” The show begins at 7:00 p.m., and you can find tickets at youthspeaks.org.

