Weekend Go-Tos for January 6, 2017

By 1 minute ago
  • Self-publish your own zine this Sunday at the Berkeley Public Library.
It’s going to be wet and stormy in the Bay Area this weekend. We have a few recommendations on special events happening, rain or shine.

Tonight through Sunday, San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre will be home for this year’s SF Tape Fest -- America's only festival devoted to the performance of audio works projected in three-dimensional space. Seated in complete darkness, festival goers will experience sound sculptures over a 24-speaker surround system. Find the full festival line up at sfSound.org/tape.

On Sunday, the Berkeley Public Library will host a free zine-making workshop. Local writers will discuss self-publishing strategies and, more importantly, they'll get you started on making your own zines (AKA homemade magazines). All ages are welcome. No experience necessary, and all supplies will be provided. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the 3rd floor Community Meeting Room in the library at 2090 Kittredge Street in Berkeley.

Northern California is scheduled to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. It looks like the storm will hit the Bay Area starting early Saturday morning with wind speeds hitting as high as 60 mph, lasting at least until Sunday night. Keep that in mind in your travel plans over this weekend. The National Weather Service is a good resource for hourly weather updates.

Is there an event happening this weekend that you'd like folks to know about? Feel free to add it below in the comments section.

