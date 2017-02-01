"We're very powerful": Three San Francisco students remember the Women's March on Washington

An estimated three million people worldwide took to the streets to participate in the Women’s March.

Among the marchers in Washington D.C. were 16 students from the San Francisco Unified School District. An individual donated money to the district specifically to send young women of color to the March. Students from the district’s Peer Resource program applied to represent their schools.

Three students — Briana Boteo, Marianna Baines, and Aglow Logovii — recorded some of their experiences from the March. We sat down with them before and after their trip to hear their thoughts.

BOTEO: "People think that teenagers are lazy and irresponsible, or they aren't aware of what's going on in the world . . . but to be honest, we know what's going on. And we're affected by it just as much as every body else."

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story.