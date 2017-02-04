West Coast Live: Freedom is not a given

On this week's West Coast Live, Sedge Thomson talks about freedom and how the stories of slaves, serfs and peons through history can illuminate those seeking a better life.

With TONI MORRISON Nobel Laureate, Pulitzer Prize Winner, author of Beloved, Song of Solomon, and The Bluest Eye, and LUIS ALBERTO URREA, author of The Devil's Highway, a true story of Mexican attempts to cross the border from the point of view of both the "walkers" and the Border Patrol. These conversations are accompanied by Linda Tillery and the Cultural Heritage Choir, Greg Brown and Bela Fleck with Victor Wooten. Full details at WCL.org.