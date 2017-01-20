West Coast Live: Great historians, a poet, and a Supreme

On this week's West Coast Live, Sedge Thompson brings you the voices of . . .

Historian In Memoriam KEVIN STARR the American historian best known for his multi-volume series on the history of California, collectively called Americans and the California Dream. The great ebullient man died this week at 76 in San Francisco. He kept California together in his writings.

Historian DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN with her book Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln. How Lincoln chose his cabinet. Hint: Didn't involve size of their bank accounts and off-short holdings.

Poet GUY JOHNSON author of such acclaimed works as Standing at the Scratch Line and Echoes of a Distant Summer, the West Coast Live poet laureate one year.

Singer MARY WILSON founding member of the world's most famous female trio, the Supremes, who has gone on to have a successful career as a solo singer and humanitarian.

Musician PEPPINO D'AGOSTINO with STEF BURNS, an audacious guitar duo. Also on the show: JUANITA ULLOA with her Latin-Mexican salsa and MIKE GREENSILL as house pianist.

Saturday from Noon to 2pm.