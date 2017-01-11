West Edge Opera’s Snapshot ~ Caminos Flamencos ~ Cabaret @ Hillbarn ~ Das Klagende Lied semi-staged

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with composer Stephen Eddins, whose one-act chamber opera ‘Why I live at the P.O.’ is part of West Edge Opera’s ‘Snapshot’ program on January 21st and 22nd, featuring excerpts from new operas by both emerging and established Northern California composers in intimate concert settings. West Edge’s General Director Mark Streshinsky joins us to explain.

Also visiting Open Air is choreographer and Emmy Award-winning dancer Yaelisa, founder and artistic director of Caminos Flamencos, and her music director and guitarist Jason "El Rubio" McGuire, to share details about a three-city tour with renowned Spanish guest artists Andres Peña and Manuel Malena, which visits the Brava Theater in San Francisco on January 29.

Actor Keith Pinto stops by to discuss playing the part of Emcee in Hillbarn Theatre’s production of ‘Cabaret’, which opens on January 19.

And we meet with James Darrah, director of the semi-staged production of Mahler’s Das Klagende Lied, conceived by Michael Tilson Thomas and performed this weekend by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) and Chorus (Ragnar Bohlin, Director).

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 1pm…