Your Call

The West Virginia teacher strike continues & the history of resistance art

By & Laura Wenus 6 hours ago

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our coverage of the West Virginia teachers' strike, which is now on its ninth day.

 

 

Then we'll explore the history of protest art in the United States. After the presidential election, graphic designer Bonnie Siegler put together a presentation on the design of resistance. That became her new book, Signs of Resistance, which is filled with protest images from some of the most important social movements of our time. How have visual expressions shaped social movements, and how are artists influencing the modern era of resistance?

Guest:

 

Joe White, executive director of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association

Bonnie Siegler, author of Signs of Resistance: A Visual History of Protest in America and founder of the design studio Eight and a Half

Web Resources:

LA Times: 'Signs of Resistance' celebrates the history of American protest art

TIME: 7 Signs and Pictures That Helped Define American Protest Movements

USA Today: Author to discuss her book of resistance in Montclair

Signs of Resistance

 

