What are the health effects of Monsanto's weed killer Roundup?

On this edition Your Call’s One Planet Series, journalist Carey Gillam joins us to talk about her new book Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science.

She says health experts around the world recognize that pesticides like Monsanto’s Roundup are a major contributor to a range of health problems, but by concealing the truth and manipulating public opinion, they have successfully put even more pesticides on the market. What are the consequences?

Carey Gillam, veteran journalist, researcher, research director for consumer group U.S. Right to Know, and the author of Whitewash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer, and the Corruption of Science

