 What do Trump's trade policies mean for citizens and the economy? | KALW
What do Trump's trade policies mean for citizens and the economy?

By & Laura Wenus 1 hour ago
  • NOAA library

The US has imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. In response, a number of countries, including Mexico, Canada, and China, have imposed taxes on more than $24 billion of US exports. What do you want to know about the Trump administration’s trade war?

The administration says the tariffs will create jobs, but a number of economists say we will see a net job loss, perhaps hundreds of thousands of jobs. How are tariffs and changes in trade policies affecting the economy and workers?

Guests:

 

Susan Aaronson, Research Professor of International Affairs at George Washington University, GWU Cross-Disciplinary Fellow, and Senior Fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation

Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch, founder and board member of the Citizens Trade Campaign, a U.S. national coalition of consumer, labor, environmental, family farm, religious, and civil rights groups

Celeste Drake, trade and globalization policy specialist at the AFL-CIO, where she advocates for reforms to U.S. trade policy to create shared gains from trade on behalf of working families

Web Resources:

The Economic Times: Donald Trump's many trade wars: A summary

The Week: What progressives like about Trump's trade war

New Orleans City Business: Reaction to the trade battle between China and the US

Politico: U.S. launches 5 WTO cases against retaliatory tariffs

 

