What protections are needed for drivers in the era of Uber and Lyft?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about the desperation felt by drivers for taxi and ridesharing services. The median income for rideshare and taxi drivers is barely more than $24,000 a year. How has the explosion of ride-hailing services impacted drivers?

A New York City driver for hire shot himself on the steps of City Hall earlier this month. He left a note saying he’d rather be dead than be “a slave working for chump change” and says ridesharing companies are responsible for drivers’ falling earnings. How should regulators and companies protect drivers?

Guests:

Bhairavi Desai, founding member of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance and a longtime labor organizer

Syed Mohsin, a San Francisco taxicab driver for more than twenty years

Edward Escobar, a San Francisco Uber driver who is working to organize rideshare drivers and gig economy workers

Adriano Espaillat, Congressmember representing New York’s 13th district

Web Resources:

NY Daily News: It’s an emergency for the city’s drivers: Start acting like it, Mr. Mayor

KQED: The Human Cost of Uber and Lyft: Life in the Dying Taxi Industry

Associated Press: Studies are increasingly clear: Uber and Lyft congest cities

MIT: The Economics of Ride-Hailing: Driver Revenue, Expenses and Taxes