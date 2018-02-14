Related Program: 
Your Call

Where will California find money for affordable housing as federal support declines?

By & Laura Wenus 4 hours ago
  • Rendering of 1950 Mission Street, an affordable housing development proposed by Mission Housing Development Corporation and BRIDGE Housing
    Rendering of 1950 Mission Street, an affordable housing development proposed by Mission Housing Development Corporation and BRIDGE Housing
    David Baker Architects

On this edition of Your Call, we're talking about building affordable housing. Families cramming into RVs to survive illustrate how bad the need is inCalifornia. There’s demand for an estimated 1.5 million units, but the new federal tax plan is expected to reduce California’s housing budget by 20 percent. How will California build these units?

Federal budgets have neglected low-income renters for years, and new proposals call for sharp cuts to key housing programs. How will they tackle our housing crisis with shrinking support from the federal government? We talk with experts in affordable housing and community development about what solutions they see.

 

Guests:

 

Amie Fishman, Executive Director of the Non Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), representing more than 750 affordable housing developers, advocates, and community leaders

Sam Moss, Executive Director of Mission Housing Development Corporation, one of the largest nonprofit housing organizations in San Francisco, serving around 3,000 residents

Web Resources:

OC Register: California will soon see impact of GOP tax plan with loss of affordable housing

LA Times: State lawmakers want to restore an urban renewal and affordable housing program. But it's complicated

SJ Mercury News: Housing shortage: New report shows how California cities and counties stack up

Novogradac & Company: Final Tax Reform Bill Would Reduce Affordable Rental Housing Production by Nearly 235,000 Homes

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: Trump Budget Would Increase Homelessness and Hardship in Every State, End Federal Role in Community Development

  

Tags: 
affordable housing
nonprofit affordable housing
development

Related Content

Where can people turn for affordable housing in San Francisco?

By Audrey Dilling Jan 20, 2016
Under CC re-use with permission from Flickr User Brooke Andersson (cropped and re-sized).

As the market pushes residents out of San Francisco, how does the city step in to provide homes that people can afford? Who do these homes go to? Reporter Audrey Dilling sat down with KALW's Hana Baba to explain the laws we have today, and how Mayor Ed Lee proposes to  make housing more affordable. 

How the GOP tax bill would kill plans for new affordable housing in California

By Dec 11, 2017
"PRO401(K) 2012" by CC Flickr user 1040 - US Tax Return, resized and recropped

 

The Republican tax bill will likely be up for a vote by the end of the week. The final version is expected to be released on Wednesday. These tax changes will hit California harder than much of the rest of the country, and it will likely hit us in a weak spot: the housing crisis.

Enter this lottery and win an affordable place to live in San Francisco

By Audrey Dilling Dec 11, 2017
Audrey Dilling

 

This story originally aired in January of 2016. The next affordable housing lottery in San Francisco will take place on January 18, 2018. It’s for 28 units in the Alice Griffith Apartments. There's an information session for Wednesday, December 13. For more information, click here.

 