Where will California find money for affordable housing as federal support declines?

On this edition of Your Call, we're talking about building affordable housing. Families cramming into RVs to survive illustrate how bad the need is inCalifornia. There’s demand for an estimated 1.5 million units, but the new federal tax plan is expected to reduce California’s housing budget by 20 percent. How will California build these units?

Federal budgets have neglected low-income renters for years, and new proposals call for sharp cuts to key housing programs. How will they tackle our housing crisis with shrinking support from the federal government? We talk with experts in affordable housing and community development about what solutions they see.

Guests:

Amie Fishman, Executive Director of the Non Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), representing more than 750 affordable housing developers, advocates, and community leaders

Sam Moss, Executive Director of Mission Housing Development Corporation, one of the largest nonprofit housing organizations in San Francisco, serving around 3,000 residents

