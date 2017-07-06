Why lawyers say Oakland police failed victim in sexual exploitation investigation

The Oakland Police Department’s own investigation into the Bay Area police sexual exploitation scandal was “wholly inadequate” and “defective.”

That’s according to a recently released report from court-appointed investigators. The report centers around the sexual exploitation case involving police and Jasmine Aduslin, an underage girl who once called herself Celeste Guap. Shortly after this report was publicized, more scandals broke. KALW’s Justice Reporter Holly J. McDede has has been following the latest events.