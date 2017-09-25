Work with Marty Nemko, 10/1/17: Exhausted at the End of the Work Day?

On the Oct. 1, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, end-of-workday exhaustion. That's the symptom. There are many causes...and possible solutions for each. I'll tell you what I know.

In the program's second segment, I'm tell you my thoughts on popular and under-the-radar word-centric careers, both speaking and writing careers. If there's time, I'll talk about careers for people-people. And interspersed, you can call in for a Workover. Whatever career conundrum is besetting you or someone you care about, I can usually help.

Work with Marty Nemko will be heard this Sunday at 11 AM. Then, for the first time in ages, I'll take a few week vacation and then the show will return at its new time, Thursdays from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. I hope you'll join me.

All the programs are archived in NPR.org and on iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.