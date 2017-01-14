Work with Marty Nemko: 1/15/17: Gender at Work

On the Jan. 15, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko: Gender at work. A conversation between Barbara Annis chair emeritus of the Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard’s Kennedy School in conversation with leading men’s advocate Warren Farrell.

If time permits, I'll do Workovers on callers---helping them with their career conundrum.

