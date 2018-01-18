Work with Marty Nemko, 1/18/18: Advanced Tips for Using LinkedIn

On the Jan. 18, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Mark Williams, AKA "Mr. LinkedIn." He has trained thousands of people on how to use LinkedIn. We'll go beyond the basics. With 500 million people on LinkedIn, standard strategies aren't enough.

In the program's second segments, listeners call in for a Workover: I try to help them solve their worklife problem.

